Madhya Pradesh HC says no to temples inside police stations

BHOPAL: Construction of temples within police station premises has been halted in Madhya Pradesh by the MP High Court. Passing an interim order while hearing a petition filed by Jabalpur-based advocate OP Yadav, the MP High Court’s division bench comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Vivek Jain, halted on Monday, the construction of temples in police station premises.

The HC issued notices to the state’s chief secretary, principal secretary (home), director general of police, Jabalpur district collector and police superintendents, among others, directing them to file their replies. The matter was posted for further hearing on November 19.

In his petition, the elderly advocate OP Yadav had mentioned about a SC direction which prohibits construction of places of worship in public spaces/streets. Police stations also come under the category of public spaces, but still in violation of the apex court’s directions, temples are being constructed within police station premises at many places in MP, the petitioner submitted in his petition.