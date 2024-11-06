Jammu and Kashmir: Manoj Sinha says will raze houses of those sheltering terrorists

SRINAGAR: Amid a surge in terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday warned that houses of those providing shelter to terrorists will be demolished.

“I have directed security forces not to harm any innocent but culprits won’t be spared. The houses of those who will provide shelter to terrorists will be razed to the ground,” Sinha said while addressing a function in Baramulla district.

“I want to tell it clearly and there won’t be any compromise on it. No mercy would be shown to those who take lives of innocents. Those snatching lives of innocents won’t go unpunished,” he said.