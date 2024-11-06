Jammu and Kashmir: Manoj Sinha says will raze houses of those sheltering terrorists

SRINAGAR: Amid a surge in terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday warned that houses of those providing shelter to terrorists will be demolished.
“I have directed security forces not to harm any innocent but culprits won’t be spared. The houses of those who will provide shelter to terrorists will be razed to the ground,” Sinha said while addressing a function in Baramulla district.
“I want to tell it clearly and there won’t be any compromise on it. No mercy would be shown to those who take lives of innocents. Those snatching lives of innocents won’t go unpunished,” he said.
Sinha said some people make statements that “atrocities are being committed on those providing shelter to terrorists. This is not an atrocity. I believe it is the demand of justice, it is happening and it will continue in future.”
The Lt Governor said statehood would be restored to J&K soon. Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, has assured in parliament that statehood will be restored. “Whatever is being said in parliament it is binding and the government has to accept it. The assurance that the government gives in the parliamentary session is as true as the sun rising from the east. No one has to make any effort in this regard,” he added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaking during an obituary reference in the Assembly, praised former PM Vajpayee for his vision on Kashmir. He recalled Vajpayee’s efforts to improve relations with Pakistan, noting his historic bus trip to Lahore and visit to Minar-e-Pakistan. “It was a big thing. And then he said we can change friends and not neighbours. Today, hardly anybody can say it,” the CM said.
Terrorist killed, 2 trapped in Bandipora gunfight
A terrorist has been killed and two others are trapped in the ongoing gunfight in a forest area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district of J&K. An army official said acting on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by Army, police and CRPF in Chuntawadi Kaitsan in Bandipora district.