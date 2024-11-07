CM Mamata appoints former Left Front minister Abdus Sattar as chief advisor on wakf property disputes

KOLKATA: Two days after former Left Front cabinet minister Dr Abdus Sattar was appointed as chief advisor to the Mamata Banerjee government, Chief Minister Banerjee has instructed him to address the ongoing disputes over wakf properties in the state.

Sources in the state Minority Affairs Department have indicated that there are approximately 3,000 wakf properties embroiled in disputes. These issues have remained unresolved for years, prompting the Chief Minister to seek senior officials capable of breaking the deadlock.

Sattar, once a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during the Left Front era, later joined the Congress before moving to the Trinamool Congress. “Sattar shall advise Banerjee and the Department of Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education on all matters relating to welfare activities for the minorities of the state,” an official stated.