CPM complains to EC on INDIA bloc ‘misusing’ its symbol

RANCHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, saying that the INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand are using the party’s symbol for campaigning.

In its complaint filed with Jharkhand chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar, the CPM said the party is not a part of the INDIA bloc in the state and that it is independently contesting nine seats in the election to the 81-member assembly.

“The CPM is not included in the seat-sharing arrangement among the parties in the INDIA bloc in the state. We have been receiving information from all places that our election symbol —a hammer, sickle, and star— is being used by the Congress and the JMM in their campaigns without our consent,” the complaint said.