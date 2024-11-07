Madhya Pradesh ups women quota in state services to 35%

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has cleared a proposal to increase the reservation for women in all state government services from the current 33 per cent to 35 per cent.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday. “This a major decision for ensuring women empowerment in the state. The women reservation in direct recruitments to all departments has been increased from 33% to 35%. This will be applicable to the entire recruitment process conducted by the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and Employee Selection Board (ESB) across all departments in the state,” deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla told reporters after the state cabinet meeting.
According to the state government’s official statement, the cabinet meeting ratified the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provisions for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997, the order of the Chief Minister (then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) dated September 13, 2023 and the subsequent notification dated October 3, 2023 issued by the department to increase women’s reservation to 35 per cent. In addition to the reservation policy, the cabinet approved several other measures aimed at improving the state’s infrastructure and investment climate.
The cabinet decided that the state government will reimburse the possible expenditure on human resources up to the maximum limit of Rs 1.72 crore for setting up 254 new fertiliser sales centres in the year 2024-25 (kharif and rabi seasons).
Further, in view of the shortage of medical teachers in new government medical colleges, the cabinet approved to increase the maximum age limit for appointment to the vacant posts of assistant professor from 40 years to 50 years.
“As the maximum age for senior residency is 45 years and being an SR (senior resident) is necessary to apply for the assistant professor post, hence the maximum age limit for assistant professor’s appointment in medical colleges of the state has been increased to 50 years,” deputy CM Shukla said.
The cabinet also gave in-principle approval to the project for computerisation of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies office of the state under the centrally sponsored project, ‘Strengthening of Cooperatives through IT Interventions’, implemented by the Union ministry of cooperation. This will cost Rs 3.68 crore, of which 60 per cent amount will be borne by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state government.
The cabinet approved the establishment of a 660 MW critical thermal power plant in Sarni. This project will replace older power units totalling 830 MW, addressing energy needs more efficiently. Shukla also reflected on the success of the recent Regional Industrial Conclave in Rewa, which attracted around 4,000 investors and business leaders. This event yielded investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crore and promises to create over 28,000 jobs in the state.