Madhya Pradesh ups women quota in state services to 35%

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has cleared a proposal to increase the reservation for women in all state government services from the current 33 per cent to 35 per cent.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday. “This a major decision for ensuring women empowerment in the state. The women reservation in direct recruitments to all departments has been increased from 33% to 35%. This will be applicable to the entire recruitment process conducted by the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and Employee Selection Board (ESB) across all departments in the state,” deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla told reporters after the state cabinet meeting.