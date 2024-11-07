Rahul Gandhi's remarks on former royal families spark controversy in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has ignited a major controversy in Rajasthan with his recent remarks about India’s former royal families, published across multiple newspapers.

His statements have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders and Rajput leaders in the desert state, who are now demanding a public apology from Gandhi.

Among those condemning his comments are Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal, and former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

Diya Kumari, a member of Jaipur’s former royal family, took to social media to criticise Gandhi, saying, "He wrote that former royal families took bribes and criticised them. This shows he has no knowledge of history. He should first gather knowledge. As an MP, he should have collected all the relevant facts before making such statements, but he didn't."

Kumari further highlighted the significant contributions of royal families to India's history, stating, "If you read history, you will know that royal families have contributed for years. They sacrificed everything for the unification of the country. Political leaders should avoid tarnishing others to enhance their own image and should uphold the dignity of their constitutional positions."