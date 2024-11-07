Rahul Gandhi's remarks on former royal families spark controversy in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has ignited a major controversy in Rajasthan with his recent remarks about India’s former royal families, published across multiple newspapers.
His statements have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders and Rajput leaders in the desert state, who are now demanding a public apology from Gandhi.
Among those condemning his comments are Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal, and former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.
Diya Kumari, a member of Jaipur’s former royal family, took to social media to criticise Gandhi, saying, "He wrote that former royal families took bribes and criticised them. This shows he has no knowledge of history. He should first gather knowledge. As an MP, he should have collected all the relevant facts before making such statements, but he didn't."
Kumari further highlighted the significant contributions of royal families to India's history, stating, "If you read history, you will know that royal families have contributed for years. They sacrificed everything for the unification of the country. Political leaders should avoid tarnishing others to enhance their own image and should uphold the dignity of their constitutional positions."
Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who is the former Leader of Opposition, also condemned Gandhi’s remarks, asserting that the country’s kings and maharajas never compromised their self-respect or the nation’s sovereignty before foreign powers.
"If there’s any comparison to be made with the East India Company, it’s with the Congress," Rathore said, intensifying the criticism.
BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal expressed his surprise, labelling Gandhi’s remarks as “light, cheap, and foolish.” He added, “If this were a historical fact, it might have been accepted, but history has recorded the opposite. The whole country recognises the Rajput community’s contributions with open hearts.”
The relationship between the Congress party and India’s former royal families has historically been strained. During former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, the abolition of the Privy Purse, which were allowances granted to former royals, was strongly opposed by the royal families, particularly in Rajasthan.
The strained ties between former MP Gayatri Devi of the Jaipur royal family and Indira Gandhi are well documented. Rajasthan folklore still recounts stories of the government taking control of Jaigarh Fort’s treasures during Indira Gandhi’s emergency era.
With by-elections approaching, it remains to be seen how Gandhi’s recent remarks will affect political dynamics in Rajasthan, particularly in light of the crucial by-polls to seven seats of the Rajasthan Assembly scheduled for November 13.