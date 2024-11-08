Community Radio Content Challenge for creativity, innovation at WAVES

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to community radio stations, encouraging them to participate in the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) competition titled ‘Community Radio Content Challenge.’
According to the advisory, the competition aims to showcase the creativity, innovation, and impact of community radio stations across India.
“WAVES will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders shaping the future of media and entertainment, and community radio stations are a part of it. They are invited to participate in the WAVES competition, Community Radio Content Challenge,” it said.
The WAVES Summit, which is scheduled to be held in February, aims to promote India as a hub of content creation. According to the government, the grand summit is aimed at attracting filmmakers across the globe to the Indian market, which offers state-of-the-art technological interventions and innovations in film production and post production.
According to officials, WAVES will be a key forum for promoting discussions, collaboration and innovation in the media and entertainment sector.
“The community radio stations have produced outstanding programmes that deserve recognition. They are encouraged to submit their most innovative and impactful content for this prestigious competition. The objective of this competition is also to reward programmes that make a real difference in their communities,” said the advisory.
The five categories in which the stations can submit their entries are ‘public health and safety’, ‘education and literacy’, ‘women and child development/social justice and advocacy’, ‘agriculture and rural development’ and ‘cultural preservation’. There would be two levels of evaluation to select the top five entries.
At present, there are 505 commissioned community radio stations registered in the country. Detailed guidelines to register for the competition are available on the WAVES portal.
Competition themes
