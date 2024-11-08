Community Radio Content Challenge for creativity, innovation at WAVES

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to community radio stations, encouraging them to participate in the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) competition titled ‘Community Radio Content Challenge.’

According to the advisory, the competition aims to showcase the creativity, innovation, and impact of community radio stations across India.

“WAVES will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders shaping the future of media and entertainment, and community radio stations are a part of it. They are invited to participate in the WAVES competition, Community Radio Content Challenge,” it said.