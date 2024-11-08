SC orders BJP Leader Girraj Singh Malinga to surrender over assault on engineers

JAIPUR: The Supreme Court has issued a significant order against former MLA and BJP leader Girraj Singh Malinga, instructing him to surrender within two weeks in connection with the brutal assault on two public servants—an Assistant Engineer (AEN) and a Junior Engineer (JEN)—that occurred two years ago.

The court's directive came after it lifted a stay on a previous High Court ruling that had granted Malinga bail. The decision marks a decisive stance in the case.

The bench, consisting of Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice Arvind Kumar, ordered Malinga to surrender, following which a hearing on his Special Leave Petition (SLP) will take place in four weeks.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Malinga, while Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma appeared on behalf of the government.

The victim’s side presented photographs and testimony highlighting the brutality of the assault. The court emphasised that such attacks on public servants are “intolerable” and underscored the need for accountability.