Sharad blames BJP for ‘lack’ of Maha growth in last 10 yrs

MUMBAI: In the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections, former union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday alleged that after the BJP came to power in 2022, it has halted the state’s growth leading to its decline in ranking from first to sixth in terms of development and industrial growth.

While campaigning for his party’s candidate in Nagpur, Pawar claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has treated Maharashtra unfairly. “Since the BJP came to power in the state, Maharashtra’s growth has stopped. As a result, it has fallen from being the number one state to the sixth position in development and industrial growth. Additionally, the state is experiencing a law and order crisis.