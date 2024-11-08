UP Women Commission proposes men shouldn't tailor women's clothes or cut their hair

She said the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson Babita Chauhan and it was supported by the members who were present at the meeting.

"We have also said that in salons, it should only be female barbers who should attend to female customers," Agarwal said.

Agarwal added "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch."

"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, before adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions."

Agarwal said this is just a proposal as of now and the women's commission will subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard.