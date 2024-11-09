Had Congress given priority to rural India, we would have less poverty: Gadkari

WARDHA: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that had the Congress given priority to rural India, farmers would not be dying by suicide and there would be less poverty in villages.

Addressing a rally at Arvi in Wardha district ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Gadkari said the BJP is neither a party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor himself but the workers who dedicated their lives to it.

He also hailed the contribution of party workers in his political journey.

The Nagpur MP recalled his days as a party worker when he would visit the neighbouring Wardha district, in the state's Vidarbha region, on a scooter with a third pillion rider.