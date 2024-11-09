Nation

Had Congress given priority to rural India, we would have less poverty: Gadkari

The senior BJP leader said reservation should help the socially, economically, and educationally backward become capable, but not through caste-based quotas.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Hinganghat constituency, Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Wardha district of Maharashtra.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Hinganghat constituency, Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Wardha district of Maharashtra.PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

WARDHA: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that had the Congress given priority to rural India, farmers would not be dying by suicide and there would be less poverty in villages.

Addressing a rally at Arvi in Wardha district ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Gadkari said the BJP is neither a party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor himself but the workers who dedicated their lives to it.

He also hailed the contribution of party workers in his political journey.

The Nagpur MP recalled his days as a party worker when he would visit the neighbouring Wardha district, in the state's Vidarbha region, on a scooter with a third pillion rider.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Hinganghat constituency, Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Wardha district of Maharashtra.
Kharge counters 'batenge, katenge' slogan, says many Congress leaders died for country's unity

The region elects 62 of Maharashtra's 288 MLAs.

"In 75 years of India's history, the Congress never gave priority to the development of the country's rural side. There were no roads in villages or drinking water. Congress never seriously thought of the development of rural India. Had the rural India got priority then farmers would not have committed suicide, there would not have been poverty in the villages," he said.

Gadkari said he does not oppose any kind of reservation but will never use religion and caste for politics.

The senior BJP leader said those who are socially, economically and educationally backward should get reservation to become economically and educationally capable but not by putting forward the shields of castes.

"We have to grow because of our work,"he added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Hinganghat constituency, Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Wardha district of Maharashtra.
Kharge counters 'batenge, katenge' slogan, says many Congress leaders died for country's unity
Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com