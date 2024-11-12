Four killed as car falls from under-construction culvert in Assam

TINSUKIA: At least four people, including a five-year-old child were killed when the car they were travelling fell from an under-construction culvert in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday, police said.

The car carrying six members of a family fell from the under-construction culvert near Dihingia Gaon on the Tinsukia-Dibrugarh bypass at around 4 am, an official told PTI.

"Four of the six passengers, including a 5-year-old child, died on the spot. The two others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for immediate treatment," he added.