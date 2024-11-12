No oral submissions for urgent case hearings, says CJI Khanna

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday announced that no oral submissions for the urgent listing and hearing of cases will be allowed. Lawyers are now required to submit requests via email or written letters for such cases.

Traditionally, lawyers would mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the start of daily proceedings to seek out-of-turn listings and hearings on grounds of urgency.

"No written or oral mentionings anymore. Only emails or written slips/letters will be accepted. Just state the reasons for urgency," the CJI said.

Justice Khanna, who was sworn in as the 51st CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, reiterated the importance of a citizen-centric agenda for judicial reforms. He stressed that ensuring easy access to justice and equal treatment for citizens, irrespective of their status, is a constitutional duty of the judiciary.