Uttarakhand cracks down on land law violators: Over 50,400 square yards of land seized in Nainital

DEHRADUN: In a significant move, the Uttarakhand government has seized 210 Nali (50,400 square yards) of land in the Nainital district, marking a major step towards enforcing stringent land laws in the state.

This action is part of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's move to reclaim land that has been misused or left idle.

The seizure is a response to long-standing demands from organizations like the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal for tougher land laws. The government's stance is clear: "land must be used for its intended purpose, or it will be reclaimed."

According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government aims to prevent individuals from buying limitless land and creating land banks in the state. This decision is likely to have far-reaching implications for land ownership and use in Uttarakhand.

According to sources within the state revenue department, land ownership and usage in Uttarakhand are regulated by the Uttarakhand Land Revenue Act of 2012 and other relevant regulations. Non-residents, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), are permitted to purchase up to 1.25 Nali (approximately 2,700 square feet) of non-agricultural land. However, the acquisition of agricultural land is restricted to local residents only.