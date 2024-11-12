Uttarakhand cracks down on land law violators: Over 50,400 square yards of land seized in Nainital

DEHRADUN: In a significant move, the Uttarakhand government has seized 210 Nali (50,400 square yards) of land in the Nainital district, marking a major step towards enforcing stringent land laws in the state.
This action is part of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's move to reclaim land that has been misused or left idle.
The seizure is a response to long-standing demands from organizations like the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal for tougher land laws. The government's stance is clear: "land must be used for its intended purpose, or it will be reclaimed."
According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government aims to prevent individuals from buying limitless land and creating land banks in the state. This decision is likely to have far-reaching implications for land ownership and use in Uttarakhand.
According to sources within the state revenue department, land ownership and usage in Uttarakhand are regulated by the Uttarakhand Land Revenue Act of 2012 and other relevant regulations. Non-residents, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), are permitted to purchase up to 1.25 Nali (approximately 2,700 square feet) of non-agricultural land. However, the acquisition of agricultural land is restricted to local residents only.
According to official sources, six outsiders have faced repercussions for failing to comply with land laws and permissions concerning the purchase of 210 Naali of land in various villages within the Shri Kainchi Dham Tehsil area. Following an investigation by a team formed by Sub Divisional Magistrate V.C. Pant, it has been recommended that the land purchased by these individuals be vested in the state government.
Sub Divisional Magistrate V.C. Pant, speaking to TNIE, stated, "A report has been sent to the state government regarding the case of 50 Nali of land owned by Piyush Singhania in Chaurasa of the Tehsil area, as well as 100 Nali of land belonging to Mahaspati Pawar in Kool. Additionally, there are cases involving 60 Nali of land owned by three individuals in Chimmy and Pyuda, which are not documented in the revenue records."
According to sources within the state revenue department, this marks the second significant action in the region in just a month. This follows the recent seizure of 27.5 Nali (6,600 square yards) of land owned by the wife of influential leader Raja Bhaiya. The state government is adopting a tough stance against violators of land laws, implementing stricter regulations to curb unauthorized land transactions.
This development is likely to have far-reaching implications for land ownership and use in Uttarakhand. The state government's commitment to enforcing land laws will help prevent unauthorized land transactions and ensure that land is utilized productively.
Speaking to TNIE, Meenakshi Ghildiyal, the State General Secretary of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, welcomed the government's recent move. She stated, "A uniform proportional rule should be applied without any discrimination to every individual who has violated land laws in Uttarakhand."