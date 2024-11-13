As CM assumes office in Jammu, demands grow louder for restoration of Durbar Move

SRINAGAR: As Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his cabinet colleagues assumed office in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and started working from winter capital, the calls have grown louder for restoration of 149-year-old practice of Durbar Move, the half yearly shifting of capital and Civil Secretariat between the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.

The Durbar Move, which was introduced by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872, was abandoned by the Lt Governor administration in 2021, two years after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by centre on August 5, 2019.

Haji Ashiq Hussain, President Hotel and Restaurant Association Jammu said restoration of the now defunct Durbar move has been the main demand of Jammu traders, politicians and civil society groups.

“The opening of the CM Secretariat in Jammu is good news. It means that 70% Durbar Move has been restored in Jammu while rest 30 % will be restored with official announcement about the restoration of now defunct Durbar Move,” he said.

According to Ashiq, in absence of the Durbar Move, Jammu economy has taken a hit and traders have incurred heavy losses.

In June 2021, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ended the 149-year-old practice of Durbar move saying the move would save the government Rs 200 crore every year.

Jammu Chambers president Arun Gupta said Durbar Move is not only connected with finance but connected Kashmir and Jammu as well.

“The restoration of the Durbar move is demand of Jammu as well as Kashmir traders. An effort has been made for restoration of Durbar Move as CM, his cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats are present at Jammu Secretariat,” he said.

Gupta said the Durbar Move in toto should take place as used to be the case before its end by the government in 2021.

“We will be meeting the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues in this regard,” he said.

The NC in its poll manifesto promised restoration of the Durbar Move. Even Congress, which is supporting the government from outside, had also pledged to restore the Durbar Move in its poll manifesto.

“The parties should fulfil their poll manifesto,” Jammu chambers president said.