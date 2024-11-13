Calls for restoration of 'Durbar Move' grow louder after CM Omar Abdullah assumes office in Jammu

SRINAGAR: As Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his cabinet colleagues assumed office in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and started working from winter capital, the calls have grown louder for the restoration of the 149-year-old practice of 'Durbar Move'.
'Durbar Move' is the half-yearly shifting of the capital and Civil Secretariat between the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu. The 'Durbar Move', was introduced by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872.
It was abandoned by the Lt Governor administration in 2021, two years after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by centre on August 5, 2019.
Haji Ashiq Hussain, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association Jammu said restoration of the now defunct Durbar move has been the main demand of Jammu traders, politicians and civil society groups. "The opening of the CM Secretariat in Jammu is a piece of good news. It implies that 70 per cent of 'Durbar Move' has been restored in Jammu while the rest 30 per cent will be restored with an official announcement abot the restoration of now-defunct 'Durbar Move',” he said.
According to Ashiq, in the absence of the 'Durbar Move', the Jammu economy has taken a hit and traders have incurred heavy losses.
In June 2021, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ended the 149-year-old practice of the 'Durbar move' stating that the move would save the government of Rs 200 crore every year.
Jammu Chambers president Arun Gupta said the 'Durbar Move' is not only connected with finance but also with Kashmir and Jammu.
“The restoration of the 'Durbar move' is the demand of Jammu as well as Kashmir traders. An effort has been made for the restoration of Durbar Move as CM, his cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats are present at Jammu Secretariat,” he said.
Gupta said the 'Durbar Move' in total should take place as used to be the case before. “We will be meeting the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues in this regard,” he said.
The NC in its poll manifesto promised restoration of the 'Durbar Move'. Even Congress, which is supporting the government from the outside, had also pledged to restore the 'Durbar Move' in its poll manifesto.
“The parties should fulfil their poll manifesto,” the Jammu chambers president said.
Jammu Hoteliers Association president Pawan Gupta said everybody whether belonging to Jammu or Kashmir wants restoration of the 'Durbar Move'. “The Lt Governor administration was adamant about ending the practice to save Rs 200 cores but it incurred losses to GST due to drop in business in Jammu. Stopping a 150-year-old practice was not a right move and it should be restored,” he said.
Gupta also said the 'Durbar Move' led to the strengthening of communal harmony and connection between Kashmir and Jammu.
The 'Durbar Move' allows the J&K government to maintain a presence in both capitals, ensuring that governance is accessible and responsive to the needs of people in both regions.
“When Durbar used to shift to Jammu in winter, thousands of Kashmir-based employees and their families would come to Jammu. There used to be a hustle-bustle in Jammu markets and it is missing now,” Gupta said.
Over 10,000 government employees and thousands of official files and equipment used to be shifted in trucks and buses twice a year as the Civil Secretariat and government offices moved from Srinagar to Jammu in winter. They move back to the summer capital after six months as a part of the half-yearly 'Durbar Move'.
While the winter capital Jammu remained the seat of administration for six months, government offices used to function from Srinagar from May to October.