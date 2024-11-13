Lucknow Diary | Varanasi to be decked up with 17L diyas on Nov 15

Varanasi will celebrate ‘Dev Deepawali’ on November 15 when over 17 lakh diyas will illuminate the ghats, ponds and Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The celebrations will also feature a laser light-and-sound show at Chet Singh Ghat, a green firecracker show in front of KV Dham and a cultural programme at Namo Ghat. Over 11 lakh diyas will glitter the Ganga ghats, more than 5 lakh will be lit at 80 ponds and ghats of rivers Gomti and Varuna, and over 1.25 lakh at KV Dham during the celebrations. Lighting of diyas will take place from 5.30 pm to 6.20 pm, followed by firecracker show for about five minutes from 6.20 pm.

Asia’s biggest Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has lifted ban on entry of women making it conditional with in purdah (veil) on its premises. Six months ago, it had imposed the ban on the ground that women uploaded reels of their visit on social media, which brought disrepute to the institution. Now, women will have to follow some rules to ensure their entry into the seminary premises. A visitors’ pass will be issued to women and it will be valid only for two hours. Women will be allowed to enter only in veil and with mahram (husband, guardian or any family member not required to be in purdah). There will be a ban on eating food on the premises. They will not be allowed to carry a camera inside the premises.

The dream of many seers to be anointed Mahamandaleshwar at Maha Kumbh has been shattered. After the scrutiny and investigation, akharas have rejected the pleas of around 80 seers on the ground that they do not meet the criteria to be made Mahamandaleshwar. Many applicants told akahras that they had renounced family and worldly life to become Mahamandaleshwar. But claims of many such seers were found untrue during secret investigations by Akharas.

