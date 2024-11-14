Centre exempts 'white category' industries from mandatory pollution clearances for air and water

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC), exempts all industrial plants with a pollution index score of up to 20, as listed in the schedule of the notification.

Additionally, industries that have obtained prior environmental clearance from the MoEFCC before September 14, 2006, under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, are also exempt from the requirement to obtain further consent for their operations.

With the CPCB’s powers to provide consent for establishing industries now scrapped, the MoEFCC has stated that the Government may issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline the implementation of the notification as deemed appropriate.

The CPCB’s white category, introduced in 2016, includes industries such as the assembly of air coolers, air conditioners, bicycles, baby carriages, hydraulic baling of waste paper, tea blending and packing, chalk making from plaster of Paris, cotton and woollen hosiery making, diesel pump repairing and servicing, fountain pen manufacturing, and the production of coir items, metal caps, containers, shoe brushes, wire brushes, among others.