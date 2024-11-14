Chhattisgarh government’s paddy procurement drive at MSP begins today

RAIPUR: The Vishnu Deo Sai government is set to procure paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) from Thursday. The process will continue till January 31, 2025 in the ongoing Kharif season.

Ahead of upcoming polls of urban bodies and a three-tier panchayats, the paddy procurement assumes significance in shaping the opinion of the farmers for the ruling party.

“Preparations have been put in place in all 2,739 procurement centres across the state,” said Food Minister Dayal Das Baghel. The process will be carried out through a biometric-based system to ensure transparency and the farmers will be given tokens as per their eligibility. A helpline number has been issued and a control room set up to attend the complaints of farmers in paddy procurement centres.