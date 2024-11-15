Assam online trading scam: CBI raids 92 locations across 5 states

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that its sleuths conducted raids at 92 locations across five states and Union Territory as part of its probe into 41 cases related to unregulated deposit schemes in Assam.

Officials said the raids were conducted after the CBI registered FIRs in the cases following a recommendation from the Assam Government and since then it has intensified its probe.

They said that these raids resulted in seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives and 11 laptops.

During the investigation, the CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were misled into investing in these unregulated schemes.

Notably, in one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., the CBI apprehended the prime accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR, the officials said, adding that he was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered.

The accused was eventually presented before the Court of the Special Judge (CBI cases), which granted CBI his custody for interrogation and further investigation.

The CBI remains committed to uncovering the full extent of these fraudulent activities and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway, the officials said.

Earlier, on October 8, the Assam government handed over all the 41 cases of deposits to the CBI for a fair investigation of the online stock trading scam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured to provide full support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest.