PM firm on Waqf Act amendment, says Amit Shah; sets date for eliminating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

CHANDRAPUR / YAVATMAL / HINGOLI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to amend the Waqf Act despite resistance from key opposition leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Addressing three election rallies in Maharashtra during the day in support of Mahayuti candidates, he declared the Modi government will eliminate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026 and dared Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to publicly laud Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The senior BJP leader emphasised that the Centre will push through amendments in the Waqf Act, 1995, despite opposition from INDIA bloc parties.

Modi ji wants to change the Waqf Board law, but Uddhav ji, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule are opposing it.

Uddhav ji, listen carefully, you all can protest as much as you want, but Modi ji will amend the Waqf Act, he said, addressing a rally at Umarkhed in Yavatmal district.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is currently scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August.

The Centre introduced bill, saying the proposed law was aimed to streamline the Waqf Board's work and ensure efficient management of Waqf properties.