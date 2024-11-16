Punjab becomes role model with massive youth employment drive: Kejriwal

CHANDIGARH: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, today hailed Punjab as a role model for the nation by creating government job opportunities for the youth in every village.
Addressing a function to mark the recruitment of 1,746 constables in the Punjab Police, Kejriwal highlighted the state government’s achievement of providing over 48,000 jobs to young people in a free, fair, and transparent manner.
“Every village in Punjab now has at least one government servant, which is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for all,” he said. “This pace of creating government jobs for the youth will continue, enabling them to actively participate in the socio-economic progress of the state.”
Kejriwal encouraged the newly recruited constables to serve diligently, emphasising their role in maintaining Punjab’s law and order. “It is a matter of pride for all of them that they are becoming part of the most disciplined and decorated Punjab Police,” he remarked.
He also reflected on the challenges faced by the AAP government upon assuming office in Punjab. “At that time, law and order were at their lowest ebb, with gangsters and other anti-social elements flexing their muscles in the state. However, things have changed now, and Punjab is rapidly progressing due to strenuous efforts by the state government.”
The AAP leader credited the government’s measures for the improved law and order situation, which he claimed is now the best in the country. He further revealed plans to introduce a model for maintaining the state’s security, underlining that “the security of residents is the topmost priority of any government”.
Kejriwal noted that 1,205 of the newly recruited constables received their appointment letters during the function. “Due to the model code of conduct in some districts and a few other reasons, the remaining letters couldn’t be issued yet but will follow soon,” he assured.
He also praised the state’s initiatives in equipping the Punjab Police with state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology, which he said has enhanced public safety.
Highlighting the economic growth facilitated by the improved law and order, Kejriwal said, “The best indicator of this progress is the investments worth more than ₹60,000 crore brought in by the state government. These investments will generate over three lakh jobs, boosting the state’s development and prosperity.”
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann also addressed the gathering, crediting Kejriwal for prioritising sectors such as health, education, power, water, and infrastructure in national politics.
“These five sectors are the top priorities of my government, and no stone is being left unturned to strengthen them,” Mann said. He noted that beyond fulfilling the guarantees made during the 2022 Assembly polls, the government has initiated several other pro-people measures.
Mann expressed pride in the government’s recruitment drive, stating, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that more than 48,000 youth have been selected purely on the basis of merit.”
He further announced plans to create 10,000 new posts in the Punjab Police, saying, “This will not only help curb crime but also create employment opportunities for youth in the coming days.”
The Chief Minister praised the state’s Sadak Surakhya Force, which he said has successfully reduced the death rate from road accidents by around 45 per cent since its launch.
Kejriwal concluded by reiterating his government’s commitment to fostering youth employment and improving Punjab’s socio-economic landscape, making it a beacon for other states to follow.