Punjab becomes role model with massive youth employment drive: Kejriwal

CHANDIGARH: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, today hailed Punjab as a role model for the nation by creating government job opportunities for the youth in every village.

Addressing a function to mark the recruitment of 1,746 constables in the Punjab Police, Kejriwal highlighted the state government’s achievement of providing over 48,000 jobs to young people in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

“Every village in Punjab now has at least one government servant, which is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for all,” he said. “This pace of creating government jobs for the youth will continue, enabling them to actively participate in the socio-economic progress of the state.”

Kejriwal encouraged the newly recruited constables to serve diligently, emphasising their role in maintaining Punjab’s law and order. “It is a matter of pride for all of them that they are becoming part of the most disciplined and decorated Punjab Police,” he remarked.

He also reflected on the challenges faced by the AAP government upon assuming office in Punjab. “At that time, law and order were at their lowest ebb, with gangsters and other anti-social elements flexing their muscles in the state. However, things have changed now, and Punjab is rapidly progressing due to strenuous efforts by the state government.”

The AAP leader credited the government’s measures for the improved law and order situation, which he claimed is now the best in the country. He further revealed plans to introduce a model for maintaining the state’s security, underlining that “the security of residents is the topmost priority of any government”.

Kejriwal noted that 1,205 of the newly recruited constables received their appointment letters during the function. “Due to the model code of conduct in some districts and a few other reasons, the remaining letters couldn’t be issued yet but will follow soon,” he assured.