BJP expert in spreading hatred, spent Rs 500 crore on campaign against me: Jharkhand CM Soren

He said there was "no truth to the whisper campaign."

"We haven't collected donations by playing with the lives of the countrymen through electoral bonds, fake medicines, or fake vaccines. Therefore, I appeal to all of you, the residents of Jharkhand, to openly campaign for me today and tomorrow, not in a 'whisper' because it is not in the nature of Jharkhandis to be afraid," he claimed.

"Don't whisper, speak boldly!" Soren said, sharing a video in which youths sitting in a choupal are seen praising the BJP and criticising the JMM for alleged corruption.

Earlier, Soren had accused the BJP of running "shadow campaigns" to tarnish both his and the state's reputation.

He had alleged that the saffron party spent crores of rupees on various social media platforms and created "95,000 WhatsApp groups" to campaign against the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand.

In response, the BJP claimed that these allegations reflected "Soren's desperation, frustration, and fear of losing the elections".

Earlier, the Jharkhand Police had registered FIRs against the operators of two social media accounts for allegedly running campaigns aimed at "maligning" the image of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state.

These FIRs were filed after Soren and the ruling JMM accused the BJP of running "shadow" campaigns against them.

Soren had previously claimed that "dictators may possess billions of rupees," but he believed it was "better to stick to principles than win through unfair means."

The CM also claimed that while the BJP "spent crores of rupees to tarnish his image", he himself had "not spent a single rupee on any promotion", which, he said, could be verified by checking the ad library of any social media platform.