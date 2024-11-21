Gujarat BJP MLA Alpesh Thakor slams own party's government over crime and corruption

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, it seems even the BJP’s own members are now the opposition. Alpesh Thakor, BJP MLA from Gandhinagar South, slammed his own government over law and order, citing a murder in Ahmedabad and blaming "corrupt leaders and officials" for fostering bribery and crime. His bold pledge? To fight the system he’s part of.
Ahmedabad witnessed a shocking murder three days ago in the Kagdapith police station area, where Thakor Alpesh, a youth from Palavasna village in Mehsana, lost his life. Today, a condolence meeting was held in his hometown, attended by MLA Alpesh Thakor.
The legislator met the grieving family and extended financial aid of Rs 1 lakh. Expressing his anger over the rising wave of crimes, Thakor lashed out at the system, blaming corrupt leaders and officials for fostering a culture of bribery and lawlessness.
Speaking to the media, MLA Alpesh Thakor emphasized the urgent need to combat addiction among Gujarat's youth. "Addiction must be eradicated. I want the youth of Gujarat to stay free from all forms of addiction," he stated.
Thakor stressed that addressing the issue is a collective responsibility, not just an individual one. "This is about the well-being and freedom of our society," he added.
Thakor also took aim at systemic corruption, blaming it for the state's crime issues. "Leaders must stand with the people and fight against anti-social elements. However, corrupt officials and leaders continue to enable extortion and crime," he said. He vowed to persist in his fight, declaring, "I have fought this battle, and I will continue to fight."
MLA Alpesh Thakor vowed justice for the murdered youth, asserting that no perpetrator would escape punishment. "No criminal who takes the life of a young man will be spared. We are fighting against all form of addiction and anti-social elements, and I strongly condemn this incident," he said.
Thakor urged the government to expedite the case. "I request a fast-track trial to set an example against such individuals. The government must take strict action to ensure no common person falls victim to anti-social activities. I will personally speak with officials to ensure swift and decisive punishment," he declared.
Ahmedabad has witnessed a disturbing surge in violent crimes, with several shocking murders reported in recent days. Two killings occurred in the Bopal area, while others were recorded in Chandkheda, Nehrunagar, Kagdapith, and surrounding neighborhoods.
The motives behind the murders vary, ranging from disputes over slow driving to arguments over video comments. Alarmingly, five murders were reported within just 10 days after Diwali, from November 8 to November 18, raising concerns about public safety in the city.