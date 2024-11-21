Gujarat BJP MLA Alpesh Thakor slams own party's government over crime and corruption

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, it seems even the BJP’s own members are now the opposition. Alpesh Thakor, BJP MLA from Gandhinagar South, slammed his own government over law and order, citing a murder in Ahmedabad and blaming "corrupt leaders and officials" for fostering bribery and crime. His bold pledge? To fight the system he’s part of.

Ahmedabad witnessed a shocking murder three days ago in the Kagdapith police station area, where Thakor Alpesh, a youth from Palavasna village in Mehsana, lost his life. Today, a condolence meeting was held in his hometown, attended by MLA Alpesh Thakor.

The legislator met the grieving family and extended financial aid of Rs 1 lakh. Expressing his anger over the rising wave of crimes, Thakor lashed out at the system, blaming corrupt leaders and officials for fostering a culture of bribery and lawlessness.

Speaking to the media, MLA Alpesh Thakor emphasized the urgent need to combat addiction among Gujarat's youth. "Addiction must be eradicated. I want the youth of Gujarat to stay free from all forms of addiction," he stated.