IMD forecasts very dense fog in 3-4 days

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog during the night and early morning hours over parts of northwest region, including Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh, in the late night or morning hours in the next 3-4 days, which may disrupt transport and aviation operations.

A low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23, which may intensify into a depression over the southwest in next two days. “It will cause heavy spell of rain over south Peninsular India. Further, a spell of very dense fog in the Northwest region will also disrupt transport and aviation operations in the Northwest region,” the IMD said in statement on Wednesday.