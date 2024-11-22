Indian Navy submarine collides with fishing vessel off Goa coast, two fishermen missing

An Indian Navy submarine collided with the fishing vessel Marthoma, carrying 13 crew members, approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa on Thursday. While 11 crew members have been rescued, search operations are underway for the remaining two.

The Indian Navy on Friday deployed additional assets, including those from the Coast Guard to aid in the search an rescue.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement said, "Coordinated Search and Rescue efforts for the remaining two crew members of Marthoma, which reportedly collided with an Indian Naval submarine PM 21 on November 21, 2024, about 70 nm northwest of Goa, are in progress."`

"Additional assets, including those from the Coast Guard, have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts," the statement added.