Punjab Police busts trans-border arms smuggling network; six arrested, ten pistols recovered

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted a trans-border arms smuggling module backed by foreign-based smugglers with the arrest of six persons and recovered 10 pistols including three sophisticated 9MM Glock pistols.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here today that those arrested have been identified as Vinod Kumar alias Rangeela of Putlighar, Yuvraj Singh of village Roriwala in Amritsar, Surkhap Singh of village Roriwala in Amritsar, Jugraj Singh alias Jaggu of Plah Sahib road in Amristar, Amritpal Singh of village Sherpur in Batala and Prabhdeep Singh alias Harman of village Mumrai in Batala.

Yadav said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused have been in contact with a foreign-based smuggler, who has been pushing huge consignments of weapons into Indian territory via drones and other means. He said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing more details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable inputs about the involvement of accused Amritpal in the smuggling of weapons, the police teams from CIA Amritsar laid a trap and arrested him along with Prabhdeep from Batala road in Amritsar.