BJP to focus on Centre’s schemes, outreach drive in Bihar assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Bihar unit of the BJP, which met here on Friday to discuss strategies for the assembly elections due next year in the state, decided to highlight the Centre’s development projects and welfare schemes during the campaign, apart from launching a grassroots outreach drive, party leaders said after the meeting.

Key members of the BJP’s state core committee held the meeting at the residence of Union minister Giriraj Singh, which was chaired by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde.

BJP leaders reportedly reviewed the party’s performance in the last assembly elections and identified constituencies where candidates lost narrowly. “We will focus on weak assembly seats to consolidate our position. Extra efforts will be made to ensure our victory in these constituencies this time,” said a BJP leader who attended the meeting.

As part of the NDA, the BJP has been in power in Bihar under CM Nitish Kumar. However, the party is strategising to emerge as the single-largest entity in the 2025 polls by banking on the Centre’s development initiatives and the alliance government’s performance.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included the Uniform Civil Code, OBCs’ welfare and Waqf board. Party leaders emphasised the need to address these issues before the announcement of the elections. “Organisational issues, including preparation for the party president election and membership drive, also figured at the meeting,” another BJP leader said, wishing not to be named.

Tawde, however, said in a post that the discussion focused on organisational issues, governance and programmes to be launched.

State party president Dileep Jaiswal, and deputy CMs Vijay Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary attended the meeting.

Single focus

As part of the National Democratic Alliance, the BJP has been in power in Bihar under Chief MInister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar. However, the saffron party is strategising to emerge as the single-largest entity in the 2025 assembly elections by banking on the Centre’s development initiatives and the alliance government’s performance.