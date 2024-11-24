Jaishankar inaugurates new Embassy premises in Rome ahead of G7 Foreign Ministers' meet

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar inaugurated a new premises for India’s Embassy in Rome on land owned by India.
“I am happy to say that this new embassy is our own property. This is my fifth visit to Italy since I became minister,” Dr. Jaishankar said on Sunday. He is in Italy to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting.
Dr. Jaishankar spoke about the long-standing civilisational ties between India and Italy, highlighting their shared social structures.
“There is synergy in developing our bilateral ties, and there is convergence in our world view,” he said, adding that Italy is an influential European and Mediterranean country.
The External Affairs Minister will travel to Fiuggi, Italy, to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, where India has been invited as a guest country.
He is also expected to meet with his counterparts from Italy and other participating nations in G7-related engagements and hold bilateral discussions during the visit.
In addition, Dr. Jaishankar will participate in the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, organised by the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in collaboration with Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.