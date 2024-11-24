Jaishankar inaugurates new Embassy premises in Rome ahead of G7 Foreign Ministers' meet

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar inaugurated a new premises for India’s Embassy in Rome on land owned by India.

“I am happy to say that this new embassy is our own property. This is my fifth visit to Italy since I became minister,” Dr. Jaishankar said on Sunday. He is in Italy to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Dr. Jaishankar spoke about the long-standing civilisational ties between India and Italy, highlighting their shared social structures.