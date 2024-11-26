BJP veteran Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari, Kashi’s 'Dada', passes away; PM Modi and CM Yogi condole his demise

LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and seven-time Varanasi South MLA, Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari, fondly known as ‘Dada,’ passed away on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Varanasi after a prolonged illness. He was 85.
From 1989 to 2017, Dada remained an undefeated legislator for Varanasi South, serving seven consecutive terms. His dedication to public service and his significant contributions to the development of Kashi earned him immense respect.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote:
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of senior BJP leader Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari, who was dedicated to public service throughout his life. We all affectionately called him ‘Dada.’ He not only made significant contributions to nurturing and enhancing the organisation but also devoted himself wholeheartedly to the development of Kashi. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for Kashi and the entire political world. In this moment of grief, may God provide strength to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!”
CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute, saying:
“The passing away of senior politician and former MLA Shri Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari (Dada) is a profound loss for the BJP family. My humble tribute to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!”
Dada’s mortal remains were consigned to flames with state honors at the Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday evening. His son, Swaprakash Roy Chaudhary, lit the funeral pyre. Thousands of BJP workers, leaders, and locals joined the funeral procession, including UP ministers, MLAs, MLCs, party office-bearers, and leaders from other political parties.
Dada had not been in good health for some time. On November 5, he was admitted to a private hospital with severe respiratory infection, cardiogenic shock, and other medical conditions.
Congress city president Raghvendra Chaube also extended his condolences, stating:
“Today, Kashi has lost a true soldier of democracy. The people of Kashi are deeply saddened, and on behalf of the entire Congress family, I pay heartfelt tribute and humbly bow down, praying to Baba Vishwanath to grant him a place at his feet and give the family the strength to bear this loss.”