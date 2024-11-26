BJP veteran Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari, Kashi’s 'Dada', passes away; PM Modi and CM Yogi condole his demise

LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and seven-time Varanasi South MLA, Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari, fondly known as ‘Dada,’ passed away on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Varanasi after a prolonged illness. He was 85.

From 1989 to 2017, Dada remained an undefeated legislator for Varanasi South, serving seven consecutive terms. His dedication to public service and his significant contributions to the development of Kashi earned him immense respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of senior BJP leader Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari, who was dedicated to public service throughout his life. We all affectionately called him ‘Dada.’ He not only made significant contributions to nurturing and enhancing the organisation but also devoted himself wholeheartedly to the development of Kashi. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for Kashi and the entire political world. In this moment of grief, may God provide strength to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!”