President to address joint session of House on Constitution Day

The Prime Minister will not be addressing the event and accused “some of the Opposition parties” of giving reactions without knowing the actual arrangement. The Speaker, Vice-President and the President of India will speak, he said.

“Secondly, we have made sitting arrangements for the leader of Opposition of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the dais. Without knowing anything, this kind of reaction on a very solemn occasion is condemnable,” Rijiju said.

His remarks came in the wake of leaders of various INDIA bloc parties writing to the Lok Sabha Speaker to allow Opposition leaders of both the Houses to speak during the Constitution Day function.