Study calls for policy overhaul to improve commanding officer roles for women in Indian Army

The study, carried out over the past year, provided insight into the command styles of women officers. Casual discussions with officers at various echelons also contributed to the findings.

Encouraging inputs were also noted. The Corps Commander recommended, "A large number of inputs have highlighted common traits and trends that need to be studied, analyzed, and discussed for the benefit of future commanders, as well as the overall interest of the organization."

The report also attempted to understand the underlying factors contributing to these issues. Some key aspects included the lack of training for women officers to be commanders, preferential task allotments, and resultant lack of compassion.

Women officers were inducted as a support cadre and were neither trained nor groomed to be COs, the report states, adding that preferential treatment "resulted in a lack of understanding of hardships and a resultant lack of compassion for troops involved in these tasks."

Contributing factors included a desire to prove oneself in a predominantly male-dominated field and perceived gender bias. "In order to be perceived as strong and avoid being judged as soft-hearted (which is often attributed to gender), women COs handle HR issues more firmly than their male counterparts. This may lead to a distinct lack of empathy toward their command," the study found.

Quoting Lieutenant Colonel Anita Khatri in a much-celebrated interview, the study highlighted the aspect of reverse gender bias: "She pointed out that her achievement (89 para jumps) was celebrated while male officers with approximately 3,000 jumps were not even mentioned."

The study describes this as a rare instance where a woman officer understood the overenthusiasm in the acknowledgment of her achievements. Most officers may not grasp this subtle differentiation.

"Being in the limelight and seeking immediate gratification for minor achievements becomes a developed need that drives disproportionate ambition among women COs," the report notes.