Haryana serial killer in Gujarat police custody for rape and murder of teenage student

AHMEDABAD: When the Valsad police on November 25 arrested a 30-year-old man from Haryana in connection with the rape and murder of a second-year B.Com student on November 14, hardly do they know that they were dealing with a serial killer who is also a necrophile.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect, identified as Rahul Jat alias Bholu Karmvir Ishwar Jat, confessed to multiple crimes including theft, robbery, rape, and murder on trains in several parts of the country.

Rahul, who is a pervert, confessed to five killings within 25 days, police sources said.

The police on Tuesday took the suspect to the crime scene where the 19-year-old college girl was raped and murdered for reconstructing the crime.

Rahul Jat informed the police that on November 14 he arrived in Vapi and took a local train to Udvada. It was while walking on the Udvada-Pardi road that he came across the girl walking near the railway tracks. She was apparently on her way home in Motiwada village.

Rahul reportedly followed her, attacked her from behind and dragged her into a nearby mango orchard where he sexually abused her before strangling her to death.

He then went away bought a bottle of milk and water and returned to the orchard where he sexually abused the dead body several times before fleeing the place.

Upon information, the Pardi police with the help of the girl's elder sister traced the body, took possession of it and sent it to Surat for a forensic post-mortem.

A team of 10, including members from the LCB and SOG of Valsad district, conducted an extensive investigation into the case. After reviewing CCTV footage from a tuition class and the road near Udvada railway station, as well as analyzing the call details from the missing girl’s phone, the police were able to identify and arrest the accused. The breakthrough came after 11 days of intensive efforts.