AAP gears up for municipal corporation elections in Punjab with strategy meetings

CHANDIGARH: With the focus on devising strategies to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party’s presence in urban local bodies and intensify its outreach programs, the party has begun laying the groundwork for the upcoming municipal corporation elections with a series of high-level meetings led by state party president Aman Arora.

The meetings, held at the party office in Chandigarh, brought together key party leaders, MLAs, district in-charges and organisational teams from across the state to strategise for the elections.

The meetings focused on devising strategies to strengthen the AAP’s presence in urban local bodies. Feedback from district-level leaders and party workers was actively sought to ensure a grassroots-driven campaign.

The party plans to intensify its outreach programs, ensure active participation from all organizational levels, and prioritize the selection of competent candidates for the upcoming elections.