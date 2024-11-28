AAP gears up for municipal corporation elections in Punjab with strategy meetings

CHANDIGARH: With the focus on devising strategies to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party’s presence in urban local bodies and intensify its outreach programs, the party has begun laying the groundwork for the upcoming municipal corporation elections with a series of high-level meetings led by state party president Aman Arora.
The meetings, held at the party office in Chandigarh, brought together key party leaders, MLAs, district in-charges and organisational teams from across the state to strategise for the elections.
The meetings focused on devising strategies to strengthen the AAP’s presence in urban local bodies. Feedback from district-level leaders and party workers was actively sought to ensure a grassroots-driven campaign.
The party plans to intensify its outreach programs, ensure active participation from all organizational levels, and prioritize the selection of competent candidates for the upcoming elections.
Speaking on the party’s prospects, Arora said, "We are confident of setting new records in the municipal corporation elections. The people of Punjab have seen our work and know that AAP delivers on its promises. Together, we are paving the way for a transparent, honest and development-focused administration in urban governance."
Arora announced that the party would soon start accepting applications for municipal corporation election candidates. The selection process will prioritize merit, integrity, and the ability to serve the people effectively.
The day-long schedule included detailed discussions with teams from Patiala, Phagwara, Jalandhar and Ludhiana divisions, as well as state-level leaders. Arora emphasized the importance of meticulous planning and active engagement with grassroots workers.
He stated, "The Aam Aadmi Party is committed to delivering transparent and accountable governance. The upcoming municipal corporation elections are an opportunity to replicate the trust and goodwill we have earned across Punjab."
The leaders expressed enthusiasm about the AAP’s recent bypoll victories, which have boosted morale across the party cadre. The workers’ energy and dedication were lauded, with leaders asserting that the people of Punjab continue to stand with the AAP government for its people-centric policies.