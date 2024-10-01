26 arrested in multi-state crackdown against cybercrime syndicate: CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Sunday night conducted a multi-state crackdown against a cybercrime syndicate by arresting 26 individuals for allegedly defrauding people across the globe, officials said on Monday.

As part of its ‘Operation Chakra-III’, the CBI teams raided 32 different places across Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam late on Sunday night.

“These operations have resulted in seizure of critical digital evidence and incriminating material. About 951 items have been seized, including electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops, financial information, communication records and incriminating material used by this cybercrime network to defraud victims,” a senior official said.