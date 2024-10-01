Union Railway Minister inspects Wadi Bunder Coaching depot in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday conducted an extensive inspection of Mumbai-based Wadi Bunder Coaching depot keeping focus on passengers’ safety and innovation.

The minister as part of his day-long inspection also reviewed the depot’s infrastructure, technical advancements, and future expansion plans.

Conducting inspections thoroughly, the minister also inspected and reviewed improvements which have been made in the LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, including the addition of TPU rings to reduce spring failures, enhancing ride comfort and safety.

According to an official statement of railway shared here with the media, Vaishnaw appreciated the depot’s efforts to maintain a hygienic environment, particularly through innovations like the in-house designed litter collector showcased at the "Best from Waste" exhibition.

As part of the inspection, the minister made also a thorough inspection of status of cleanliness of the employee facilities, including restrooms.

Notably, the minister personally demonstrated the use of advanced cleaning equipment, including a Dyson vacuum cleaner used in the "14-Minute Miracle" cleaning process of the Vande Bharat Express, underscoring his commitment to passenger comfort.

During the minister’s inspection, focus remained also on advanced tools such as ultrasonic air leakage detection systems to ensure air brake integrity and the FIBA (Flushing Indicator and Brake Application) system for timely maintenance.

“These technologies are already enhancing safety on trains like the Rajdhani Express. Additionally, the Minister was briefed on the use of Virtual Reality (VR) for staff training and the integration of IoT-based real-time water level monitoring systems, which guarantee uninterrupted access to clean water for passengers,” said an official source here.

Besides all these parts of inspection, the minister visited the Vande Bharat Store, where essential parts for Vande Bharat trains are stored, ensuring timely repairs and service reliability.

He also visited the Basic Training Centre, observing in-house models for LHB coach training, further strengthening the safety and service standards.

Furthermore, he appreciated the use of VR technology for hands-on training was appreciated for enhancing staff efficiency in resolving technical issues and minimizing delays, improving the overall passenger experience.

Similarly, Vaishnaw visited the Integrated Data Centre and interacted with the RailMadad team, responsible for handling passenger complaints. He appreciated the team’s efforts and services in providing prompt and effective grievance resolution, contributing to enhanced passenger satisfaction.

Amid all these inspections, the Minister was also briefed on a newly developed app designed to manage fire extinguishers within the depot, ensuring that all fire safety equipment is well-maintained and readily available, and further safeguarding passengers.