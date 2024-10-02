Congress MLA Kirit Patel writes to PM Modi; row over Navratri celebrations escalates

AHMEDABAD: The ongoing controversy between the BJP and Congress over Navratri celebrations has now escalated to the national level, reaching the Prime Minister’s Office.

Congress MLA Kirit Patel has written a formal complaint to Prime Minister Modi, alleging that Gujarat's Education Minister, Rishikesh Patel, is obstructing the Navratri festivities.

The dispute sparked political tensions, drawing attention to the clash between the two-parties over religious and cultural events. In a sudden turn of events, the chancellor of North Gujarat University revoked the permission for NSUI's Navratri festival at the last minute, despite having initially approved it.

Undeterred, NSUI went ahead with their Garba program on October 1, 2024, on the university grounds, drawing a significant crowd, including Congress leaders and students, with Patan MLA Kirit Patel among them.

The controversy deepened after the event, prompting MLA Kirit Patel to escalate the matter by writing a formal complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kirit Patel expressed his disappointment, stating, "It is with great pain that I inform you Navratri was organized by the-students of Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University, Patan, on 1/10/2024, after-administrative approval. As per 72(J), the university has the right to rent-its grounds for such a program and this was initially granted." he continued.

"However, at the last moment, efforts were made by Education Minister Rishikesh Patel to cancel the religious Navratri program. I personally met him on 1/10/2024 and requested him to instruct the University to allow the event to proceed, but instead, he directly called the chancellor and asked him to revoke the permission," he added.

He further questioned the motives behind the decision, writing, "On one hand, the state government celebrates Vibrant Navratri at Ahmedabad's GMDC, with their leaders’ photos prominently displayed. It is difficult to understand under whose pressure the state education minister took such steps to halt the-religious festival in Patan."

In his letter to the Prime Minister, MLA Kirit Patel expressed his concerns stating, "You, Prime Minister, also fast and worship during Navratri, reflecting the deep cultural and religious significance of the festival. Yet, on the other-hand, Gujarat's Education Minister is attempting to halt religious worship-under the pressure of certain individuals."

He further added, "While efforts are being made to stop a festival of devotion, no-action is taken to curb the open corruption happening within the university."

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kirit Patel also outlined several instances of corruption within North Gujarat University. Notably, Patel was a prominent figure in the 2015 Patidar agitation in North-Gujarat, a region both he and Health Minister Rishikesh Patel hail from. During the Patidar movement, tensions between the two leaders were evident, with an indirect clash marking the political dynamics of the time. This background adds further complexity to the current controversy surrounding the Navratri festival-cancellation.