Special Enforcement Task Force to monitor implementation of directions on air pollution: CAQM to SC

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas has told the Supreme Court that it has constituted a Special Enforcement Task Force to monitor and supervise the implementation of the statutory directions issued by it to control air pollution.

In a compliance report filed before the top court, the air quality panel said to assist the task force (SETF), 40 flying squads/inspections teams assisted by the Central Pollution Control Board have been deployed.

These teams will carry out incognito checks regularly to identify serious violations of the statutory directions of the commission, it said.

"Towards effective enforcement of the directives and policy guidelines of the Commission, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 11(5) of the CAQM Act, 2021 and in exercise of the enabling provisions made thereunder, the Commission has constituted a Special Enforcement Task Force (ETF) to monitor and supervise the implementation of the Statutory directions," the Commission told a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih.

CAQM informed the apex court that the ETF meets frequently to review and take stock of the ground situation and to closely monitor the field-level implementation and compliance of the various directions and orders issued by the Commission.