Haryana assembly polls: 36.69 per cent polling recorded till 1 pm

36.69% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Haryana Assembly elections. As of 1 pm, Mewat recorded the highest voter turnout of 42.64%, followed by Yamunanagar at 42.08% and Jind at 41.93%. Panchkula recorded the lowest voter turnout at 25.89%.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were among the early voters.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also cast their votes in the early hours of polling.

Saini, Hooda, Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala are among the top names in the fray.

A total of 1,027 candidates are contesting the election.

The Congress is hoping to return to power in the state after a gap of 10 years.

Among the districts, Ambala recorded a poll percentage of 25.50, Bhiwani 23.45, Charkhi Dadri 20.10, Faridabad 20.39, Fatehabad 24.73, Gurugram 17.05, Hisar 24.69, Jhajjar 23.48, Jind 27.20, Kaithal 22.21, Karnal 24.85, Kurukshetra 23.90, Palwal 27.94, Panipat 22.62, Rewari 21.49, Rohtak 22.91 and Sonipat 18.84, as per the data available until 11 am.