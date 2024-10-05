Man who filed extortion complaint against Param Bir seeks to quash case to 'undo herculean error'

MUMBAI: A businessman who had lodged a complaint of extortion against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case, claiming that he was coerced into complaining against the ex-top cop.

The complainant - Ketan Tanna - in his petition claimed he was also threatened to be implicated in false cases if he did not lodge a police complaint against Singh, and added that he now wants to "clear his conscience" by undoing the "herculean error" committed by him.

Tanna filed the petition earlier this week and it is likely to be heard on October 8.

The businessman in his plea alleged that at the time when Singh was embroiled in a controversy with the then Maharashtra government being ruled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, a conspiracy was being hatched against the senior IPS officer.

Tanna claimed that he was called outside the bungalow of the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh and was informed by Sanjay Pandey, the then Director General of Police (DGP) that he had to lodge a complaint of extortion against Singh.

In July 2021, Tanna had lodged a complaint with the Thane police alleging that between January 2018 and February 2019, when Singh was Thane police commissioner, he extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him by summoning him to the office of the Anti-Extortion Cell and threatening to frame him up in serious criminal cases.

Tanna in his plea said he was "under pressure to lodge the complaint and could not come out with the truth but wants to now clear his conscience" and hence seeks for the case to be quashed.

"The petitioner (Tanna) has looked back and realised the futility of indulging in incorrect acts to save oneself.The petitioner has realised that the truth has to prevail," the plea said.