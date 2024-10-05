Uttarakhand YouTuber Saurabh Joshi summoned by Delhi police in Rs 1,000 crore Highbox App scam

DEHRADUN: Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has issued a notice to YouTuber Saurabh Joshi regarding the Highbox app scam. Over 30,000 people across India were allegedly duped by Rs 1,000 crore scam.

Joshi, from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, is among several social media influencers summoned for questioning in this case. Allegations have surfaced that he promoted the Highbox app, enticing investors with monthly returns.

Investigations by the Delhi Police's IFSO unit have revealed that multiple cases have been filed against Highbox across the country.

Commenting on the matter, Haldwani Circle Officer Nitin Lohani said, "We haven't received instructions from Delhi Police for cooperation in the investigation. We will provide assistance only of the police department issues directives."

According to cyber police, the Highbox app is available on Google Play and App Store. Scammers promised users that they can take the desired items kept it in a mystery boxes, and sell the rest at a profit. If the box couldn't be opened, users were assured a full refund.

The app's terms stated that if the contents' value was lower than the mystery box's, users would still receive a full refund. This prompted the investors to invest Rs 300 in mystery boxes.

Cyber police revealed that scammers used the Highbox app to dupe investors, promising profits from mystery boxes. Saurabh Joshi's father, Harish, claimed that this case is being sensationalized to defame Saurabh. He explained that advertising agencies and individuals on YouTube is a common practice.

"Saurabh is in Delhi and will cooperate fully with the agency. He will respond to the IFSO's queries soon," Harish Joshi added.