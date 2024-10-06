Denied permission for Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk seeks alternative venue for fast

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday expressed his frustration on being denied permission to sit on a fast demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, and sought an alternative.

Sharing a copy of the letter sent by Delhi Police rejecting his request for sitting on a fast at the Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk, in a post on X, said, "Another rejection, another frustration. Finally this morning we got this rejection letter for the officially designated place for protests."

"If Jantar Mantar is not allowed, please tell us which place is allowed. We want to abide by all laws and still express our grievance in a peaceful way. Why is it so difficult to follow the path of Gandhi in his own country? There must be a way."