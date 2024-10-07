12 Bihar children drown while bathing in rivers

PATNA: Atleast 12 children drowned while bathing in rivers in two separate incidents in Bihar on Sunday. While one of the victims swam to safety, two others were still missing.

In the first incident, eight children drowned while taking a bath in Sone river in Rohtas district. The incident took place at Tumba village when the victims belonging to a family had gone to the Sone river for taking a bath.

One of the victims slipped into deep water while the river has been in spate. Other children, including three girls, also jumped into the water to save him. In the process, seven of them drowned one after another. However, one of them later swam to safety.

District Magistrate, Rohtas, Udita Singh said that the victims belonged to the family of Krishna Gaur. They all were in the age group of 8 to 13 years. Gaur’s daughter had come to the village from Ranchi. “Driver have been pressed into service to fish out the bodies,” she added.

In another incident, four girls drowned while taking a bath near Sameli railway halt under Kursela police station in Katihar district.