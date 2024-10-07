Bihar police claim to have cracked conspiracy to topple Nitish govt during floor test

PATNA: Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Monday claimed to have cracked a conspiracy during the floor test of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 12 this year.

EOU officials claimed that there was an attempt to allegedly buy JD (U) MLAs to topple the NDA government during the trust vote.

The EOU's investigation revealed that some MLAs also received advance payments to vote against the NDA government by shifting their loyalty to the RJD-led grand alliance.

The conspiracy reportedly involved individuals from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Nepal. It is also alleged that the MLAs would have received the full payment through hawala transactions across different states had the government lost the trust vote.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), EOU, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said that the police uncovered evidence of a money trail connected to the alleged horse-trading attempt. The payments were allegedly made to ensure that these MLAs would support the Opposition—Grand Alliance (GA), which could have led to the fall of the NDA government.