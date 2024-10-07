BJP will implement NRC in Jharkhand to protect 'roti, beti and maati': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

RANCHI: Union Minister and the BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that the NRC will be implemented if the party is voted to power in Jharkhand. Claiming that the JMM-led government is supporting illegal entry of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state in its greed for votes, Chouhan said that a citizenship register will be maintained and foreign intruders will be deported.

Talking to media persons in Ranchi, Chouhan said that the demography of Jharkhand is changing rapidly due to Bangladeshi infiltrators, as the tribal population in Santhal Pargana has decreased from 44 per cent to 28 percent.

“It is our responsibility to protect our roti, maati and beti (bread, daughter and soil) from foreign intruders, and hence, we will implement NRC in Jharkhand and a register of citizenship will be maintained where the permanent residents of this state will be registered and each and every foreign intruder will be thrown out of here,” said Chouhan. Due to these infiltrators, the tribal population in Santhal Pargana has decreased from 44 per cent to 28 per cent and the rest of the population has also been affected due to foreign intrusion, he added.