'Funds from Centre are Himachal’s right, not charity': CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Attacking the BJP-led NDA Government and the top BJP leadership Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the funds allocated by the central government to Himachal Pradesh are the state's rightful entitlement, not an act of charity.
He said that Himachal Pradesh is an integral part of the federal structure, where each state has both rights and responsibilities. "Where does the union government collect its taxes from? It is the states' contributions that form the central revenue. Therefore, states have a legitimate claim on this tax revenue. The union government is not distributing charity but returning what is due.
The Revenue Deficit Grant is a rightful entitlement of the people of Himachal Pradesh, and we are also entitled to our share in central taxes," he asserted. He also criticized Jagat Prakash Nadda, stating that as a Minister in the union government and the National President of the BJP, Nadda’s recent statements are inappropriate.
Sukhu further said, “Those who have recently become Nadda’s advisors were previously associated with the Congress party. It would be wise for him to stay cautious of such advices.”
In response to a question, Sukhu said that the previous BJP government had poorly managed the health sector, and it will take time for Himachal Pradesh to recover. He said that the state government has allocated Rs. 200 crores each for the completion of the Chamba and Hamirpur medical colleges. “These funds have been sourced from the state’s resources. We are also recruiting doctors and nurses using our own funds to ensure better healthcare services for the people of the state. The union government is not providing these funds,” he emphasized.
Sukhu stated that ever since the Congress Party secured 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh, he has been subjected to personal attacks. “There have been ED raids in Nadaun, and discussions about toilet taxes have arisen. These allegations seem aimed at influencing the Haryana assembly elections. Not a single person in Himachal Pradesh has been charged such a tax. It was the previous Jai Ram Thakur government decided to impose a sewerage tax on additional toilet seats, which our government has now waived,” he said.
He also clarified that the state government has neither withdrawn the electricity subsidy for the common people nor issued water bills. However, the subsidies for five-star hotels and luxury properties have been rationalised. “Should five-star hotels and luxury properties be receiving such subsidies?” he questioned.
Meanwhile, former Union minister Anurag Thakur said that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh took loans worth over Rs 27,000 crore in the last 18 months.
While addressing public meetings at several places in his parliamentary constituency Hamirpur, including in Nadaun, the home assembly seat of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, yesterday evening , Thakur said,`` During the tenure of only 18 months so far, the state government has taken a loan of more than Rs 27,000 crore, despite that this government does not have the budget to get development work done in the state.
The Congress government does not give anything, but it continuously makes plans to collect from the people. The condition of roads is bad in the entire state and the chief minister's assembly constituency Nadaun is no exception. There is a burden of taxes everywhere, be it electricity, water, roads, education or health. Electricity subsidy given by the previous BJP government has been stopped and the rural population has been burdened with water charges.’’