'Funds from Centre are Himachal’s right, not charity': CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Attacking the BJP-led NDA Government and the top BJP leadership Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the funds allocated by the central government to Himachal Pradesh are the state's rightful entitlement, not an act of charity.

He said that Himachal Pradesh is an integral part of the federal structure, where each state has both rights and responsibilities. "Where does the union government collect its taxes from? It is the states' contributions that form the central revenue. Therefore, states have a legitimate claim on this tax revenue. The union government is not distributing charity but returning what is due.

The Revenue Deficit Grant is a rightful entitlement of the people of Himachal Pradesh, and we are also entitled to our share in central taxes," he asserted. He also criticized Jagat Prakash Nadda, stating that as a Minister in the union government and the National President of the BJP, Nadda’s recent statements are inappropriate.

Sukhu further said, “Those who have recently become Nadda’s advisors were previously associated with the Congress party. It would be wise for him to stay cautious of such advices.”

In response to a question, Sukhu said that the previous BJP government had poorly managed the health sector, and it will take time for Himachal Pradesh to recover. He said that the state government has allocated Rs. 200 crores each for the completion of the Chamba and Hamirpur medical colleges. “These funds have been sourced from the state’s resources. We are also recruiting doctors and nurses using our own funds to ensure better healthcare services for the people of the state. The union government is not providing these funds,” he emphasized.

Sukhu stated that ever since the Congress Party secured 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh, he has been subjected to personal attacks. “There have been ED raids in Nadaun, and discussions about toilet taxes have arisen. These allegations seem aimed at influencing the Haryana assembly elections. Not a single person in Himachal Pradesh has been charged such a tax. It was the previous Jai Ram Thakur government decided to impose a sewerage tax on additional toilet seats, which our government has now waived,” he said.