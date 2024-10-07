Haryana CM Saini rejects exit polls, says BJP will form government alone

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday rejected exit poll predictions claiming the BJP will form the government in the state with full majority for a third time after the results are announced on October 8.
“Congress will blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for its defeat,” he said.
Overall, Haryana witnessed 67.90% voting in the assembly elections, with a lower voter turnout in the urban areas. The polling was lower compared to 68.2% in previous assembly polls.
To a question about the exit polls predicting a Congress win, Saini said on October 8, the BJP was going to form the government. “They forecast a Congress victory in Chhattisgarh and showed the party ahead in Uttarakhand as well. The exit polls have their own theory and system, but we work on the ground. The people of Haryana want BJP to come to power for a third time.’’
Asked how many seats the BJP will win in the 90-strong assembly, Saini said, “I have said we will form the government with full majority. The BJP will form the government on the basis of works done in the state,’’ he added.
The Haryana assembly elections on Saturday saw a turnout of 67.90% , with several exit polls predicting a clear majority for the Congress, which is eyeing a comeback after a decade. The turnout was less compared to 68.2% recorded in the 2019 Assembly election. Besides, there was a lower voter turnout in the urban areas than in rural counterparts.
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said 67.90% voting took place for the assembly polls. The highest 75.36% voting was recorded in Sirsa district and the lowest 56.49% was recorded in Faridabad district.
The polling percentage in Gurugram district was 57.96%, 67.62% in Ambala while 65.23% voting was recorded in Panchkula, 65.67%in Karnal, 68.80% in Panipat and 66.08% in Sonipat.
On the other hand, 74.77% voting took place in Fatehabad, Palwal saw 73.89%, Mewat 72.81%, and Hisar recorded 70.58%.