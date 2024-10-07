Haryana CM Saini rejects exit polls, says BJP will form government alone

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday rejected exit poll predictions claiming the BJP will form the government in the state with full majority for a third time after the results are announced on October 8.

“Congress will blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for its defeat,” he said.

Overall, Haryana witnessed 67.90% voting in the assembly elections, with a lower voter turnout in the urban areas. The polling was lower compared to 68.2% in previous assembly polls.

To a question about the exit polls predicting a Congress win, Saini said on October 8, the BJP was going to form the government. “They forecast a Congress victory in Chhattisgarh and showed the party ahead in Uttarakhand as well. The exit polls have their own theory and system, but we work on the ground. The people of Haryana want BJP to come to power for a third time.’’