India-Bangla ties strong structurally: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India’s relationship with Bangladesh is structurally strong, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave.

“When I was in New York, I met Bangladesh’s advisor for foreign affairs. We had a discussion and the summary of it from their side was the stress on cooperation with India. On our side, we believe that structurally, our relationship is so strong. There could be political ups and downs but the structure can absorb all of that. Exactly how we are going to go forward with the relationship, needs to be worked out,” Jaishankar said.

The minister explained that the main dialogues India has had with Bangladesh are the meeting in New York and the interaction of Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka with the current regime. He said it is too early to predict the course of those conversations.

Jaishankar also spoke about the expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), considering that the next BRICS leaders’ summit is set to take place in Russia’s Kazan this month.