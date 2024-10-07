Manipur Congress chief fails to appear before ED in PMLA case

GUWAHATI: Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra Singh on Monday failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a case being investigated under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

However, the Manipur Congress claimed Singh had received the summons only on Monday.

“Our PCC president received the summons today. We will fight it legally in court,” his legal counsel Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, who is also AICC Executive Member (Law Department), told TNIE.

The Manipur Congress said it had no idea about the charges against Singh.

The case is being probed by the STF of ED, New Delhi and Singh was asked to depose before the office of an assistant director of ED in the national capital on October 7 at 10:30 am “to give evidence and to produce records…in connection with the investigation or proceedings under PMLA”.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Singh received the summons from ED for speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.