Fight against Naxals in final stage: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a security and development review meeting of the Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states and asserted that the fight against Left-Wing-Extremism (LWEs) has entered the final stages and the government is resolved to defeat and eliminate the menace by March 2026.

Addressing the CMs and top officials, Shah assured them of all possible Central assistance in their pursuit to dismantle the ideology-driven violence. He said certain gaps were being highlighted by a few states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“I assure you that in a day or two, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will send you a detailed point-wise action plan. I am told that the Union Home Secretary is going to hold a meeting of stakeholders on the proposals sent by the states for road connectivity.”

Sources said Andhra Pradesh has sent a proposal for additional funds to construct roads with a length of over 1,455 km and Telangana government is seeking assistance of over Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure deficit in the affected areas.

The Naxal-affected states include Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra attended the meeting while other states were represented by senior ministers and officials.